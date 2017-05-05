Encinitas flower farmer hopes to use part of farm for marijuana

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — A very successful and respectable flower farmer in Encinitas is hoping to add about an acre of marijuana to save the family farm.
The Dramm and Echte Farm has been in San Diego County for decades, but times are tough, and the owner is hoping to be a part of the so-called "green rush."
Now that marijuana is legal in California, there are a lot of people who want to get into the business.
They're calling it the "green rush" after the old California "gold rush."
It's clearly a multi-billion dollar opportunity, but it's a tricky business in many ways.
That's why a place like the flower field is perfectly positioned to make it happen. Over at Dramm and Echte Farm, everything is already in place. They have the green houses, they have all the materials and, most importantly, they have decades of knowledge about growing.
It's basically a matter of putting different seeds in the ground.
But that's the easy party.
The tough part is navigating local, state and federal laws, which sometimes overlap.
And then there's public opinion, like the neighbors.
Judging by general reaction to this, the stigma for pot appears to be slowly changing.
right now, the Encinitas City Council has setup a special committee to look at all the possibilities here. They remain open minded about it.
But the bottom line is that the flower business is simply not as profitable as it used to be, with the price of water and labor going up and competition from South America.
So the Dramm and Echte Farm is putting together a master plan with the help of some experts.
Megan Sanders knows a lot about pot. She's the cannabis queen of Colorado. From growing, to dispensing, to specialty products, she's been through it all. Especially the part of navigating the complicated and fuzzy marijuana laws.
And once you navigate the state laws, there's always the feds.
They still classify pot with heroin and cocaine, but it looks like there will be no big crack down, anytime soon, on state's where it's legal.
Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The City of San Diego has crews preparing for this weekend’s storm which National Weather Service officials predict will drop a ½ inch to an inch of rain along the San Diego coast.More>>
The City of San Diego has crews preparing for this weekend’s storm which National Weather Service officials predict will drop a ½ inch to an inch of rain along the San Diego coast.More>>
A new travel industry report puts the state of California at the top of the list when it comes to U.S. travel destinations.More>>
A new travel industry report puts the state of California at the top of the list when it comes to U.S. travel destinations.More>>
Since the passage of the gas tax, many in California have opposed the tax, but know there is a plan to repeal it.More>>
Since the passage of the gas tax, many in California have opposed the tax, but know there is a plan to repeal it.More>>
A very successful and respectable flower farmer in Encinitas is hoping to add about an acre of marijuana to save the family farm.More>>
A very successful and respectable flower farmer in Encinitas is hoping to add about an acre of marijuana to save the family farm.More>>
A single mother of three from Vista was "fighting for her life'' in a trauma center today following a San Onofre-area shark attack in which she lost much of her right leg and nearly drowned.More>>
A single mother of three from Vista was "fighting for her life'' in a trauma center today following a San Onofre-area shark attack in which she lost much of her right leg and nearly drowned.More>>
Students at Southwest Middle School in Chula Vista celebrated Cinco de Mayo in a big way.More>>
Students at Southwest Middle School in Chula Vista celebrated Cinco de Mayo in a big way.More>>
A third person has died from a Hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego County, health officials announced Friday.More>>
A third person has died from a Hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego County, health officials announced Friday.More>>
The transition ramp from northbound state Route 163 to eastbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley will be closed overnight for road work.More>>
The transition ramp from northbound state Route 163 to eastbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley will be closed overnight for road work.More>>
Chula Vista launched a photo contest Friday, seeking images from around the city to be used in an upcoming advertising campaign.More>>
Chula Vista launched a photo contest Friday, seeking images from around the city to be used in an upcoming advertising campaign.More>>
A man sitting in his vehicle was shot multiple times in Spring Valley, then was struck by his own car after he exited it.More>>
A man sitting in his vehicle was shot multiple times in Spring Valley, then was struck by his own car after he exited it.More>>