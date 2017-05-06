California assemblymember files initiative to repeal gas tax

Since the passage of the gas tax, many in California have opposed the tax, but know there is a plan to repeal it.

A ballot initiative has been filed to repeal the California Gas Tax.

Assemblymember Travis Allen from Huntington Beach, filed the initiative to repeal the $52 billion tax plan. The plan, signed into law last week, would raise taxes on gas 12-cents a gallon, and diesel fuel 20-cents a gallon.

Proponents of the plan say it will help fix California's roads, but critics said it will do nothing to build new roads or plan for traffic increases.

The initiative to repeal the gas tax has 150 days to gather over 365,000 signatures to go on the ballot in 2018.

Former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio joined KUSI with more.