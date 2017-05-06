California assemblymember files initiative to repeal gas tax

Since the passage of the gas tax, many in California have opposed the tax, but know there is a plan to repeal it.
A ballot initiative has been filed to repeal the California Gas Tax.
Assemblymember Travis Allen from Huntington Beach, filed the initiative to repeal the $52 billion tax plan. The plan, signed into law last week, would raise taxes on gas 12-cents a gallon, and diesel fuel 20-cents a gallon.
Proponents of the plan say it will help fix California's roads, but critics said it will do nothing to build new roads or plan for traffic increases.
The initiative to repeal the gas tax has 150 days to gather over 365,000 signatures to go on the ballot in 2018.
Former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio joined KUSI with more.
Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The City of San Diego has crews preparing for this weekend’s storm which National Weather Service officials predict will drop a ½ inch to an inch of rain along the San Diego coast.More>>
The City of San Diego has crews preparing for this weekend’s storm which National Weather Service officials predict will drop a ½ inch to an inch of rain along the San Diego coast.More>>
A new travel industry report puts the state of California at the top of the list when it comes to U.S. travel destinations.More>>
A new travel industry report puts the state of California at the top of the list when it comes to U.S. travel destinations.More>>
Since the passage of the gas tax, many in California have opposed the tax, but know there is a plan to repeal it.More>>
Since the passage of the gas tax, many in California have opposed the tax, but know there is a plan to repeal it.More>>
A very successful and respectable flower farmer in Encinitas is hoping to add about an acre of marijuana to save the family farm.More>>
A very successful and respectable flower farmer in Encinitas is hoping to add about an acre of marijuana to save the family farm.More>>
A single mother of three from Vista was "fighting for her life'' in a trauma center today following a San Onofre-area shark attack in which she lost much of her right leg and nearly drowned.More>>
A single mother of three from Vista was "fighting for her life'' in a trauma center today following a San Onofre-area shark attack in which she lost much of her right leg and nearly drowned.More>>
Students at Southwest Middle School in Chula Vista celebrated Cinco de Mayo in a big way.More>>
Students at Southwest Middle School in Chula Vista celebrated Cinco de Mayo in a big way.More>>
A third person has died from a Hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego County, health officials announced Friday.More>>
A third person has died from a Hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego County, health officials announced Friday.More>>
The transition ramp from northbound state Route 163 to eastbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley will be closed overnight for road work.More>>
The transition ramp from northbound state Route 163 to eastbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley will be closed overnight for road work.More>>
Chula Vista launched a photo contest Friday, seeking images from around the city to be used in an upcoming advertising campaign.More>>
Chula Vista launched a photo contest Friday, seeking images from around the city to be used in an upcoming advertising campaign.More>>
A man sitting in his vehicle was shot multiple times in Spring Valley, then was struck by his own car after he exited it.More>>
A man sitting in his vehicle was shot multiple times in Spring Valley, then was struck by his own car after he exited it.More>>