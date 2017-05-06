California assemblymember files initiative to repeal gas tax - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

California assemblymember files initiative to repeal gas tax

Posted: Updated:

Since the passage of the gas tax, many in California have opposed the tax, but know there is a plan to repeal it.

A ballot initiative has been filed to repeal the California Gas Tax.

Assemblymember Travis Allen from Huntington Beach, filed the initiative to repeal the $52 billion tax plan. The plan, signed into law last week, would raise taxes on gas 12-cents a gallon, and diesel fuel 20-cents a gallon.

Proponents of the plan say it will help fix California's roads, but critics said it will do nothing to build new roads or plan for traffic increases.

The initiative to repeal the gas tax has 150 days to gather over 365,000 signatures to go on the ballot in 2018.

Former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio joined KUSI with more. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.