15-year-old shot and killed by police at Torrey Pines High Schoo - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

15-year-old shot and killed by police at Torrey Pines High School

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police shot and killed a 15-year-old boy Saturday at Torrey Pines High School.

Officers were dispatched at 3:27 a.m. to 3710 Del Mar Heights Road, said SDPD acting homicide Capt. Mike Holden. Officers were
called to the school to perform a welfare check on a minor, and when they arrived they found a 15-year-old boy in the parking lot.

The boy allegedly produced a gun, prompting two officers to open fire on him. The teen was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

 The name of the victim has not been released.
 

