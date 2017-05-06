Weekend storm to shower San Diego with rainy weather - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Weekend storm to shower San Diego with rainy weather

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego will experience substantial rainfall while a storm passes through this weekend.

The bulk of the storm system will go through the San Diego coast Saturday night and Sunday morning. Strong winds are also expected throughout the county.

The storm could bring as much as two inches in some areas of San Diego. The bulk of the wet weather is expected to come Sunday but a quick turn around in wet weather is expected Monday as San Diego will begin to heat back up. 

A winter weather advisory was issued for the mountains in San Diego Saturday afternoon and will last through Sunday. Snow levels will start
out high Saturday evening, then fall quickly to around 4500 feet Sunday morning. Several inches of snow may accumulate above 6000
feet, but due to the showery nature of the precipitation, the snow totals will be quite variable. 

Sandbags are available at recreation centers in our city – one in each Council District. Please be aware that the sandbags are for city of San Diego residents. Ten empty bags per person will be provided while supplies last. Residents may want to call the individual recreation center for hours and availability information.

Council District 1
Standley Recreation Center
3585 Governor Dr., San Diego, 92122    
858-552-1652

Council District 2
Robb Athletic Field
2525 Bacon St., San Diego, 92107
619-531-1563

Council District 3
Golden Hill Recreation Center
2600 Golf Course Dr., San Diego, 92102 
619-235-1138

Council District 4
Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center
6401 Skyline Dr., San Diego, 92114     
619-527-3415

Council District 5
Scripps Ranch Recreation Center
11454 Blue Cypress Dr., San Diego, 92131       
858-538-8085

Council District 6
North Clairemont Recreation Center
4421 Bannock Ave., San Diego, 92117
858-581-9926

Council District 7
Allied Gardens Recreation Center
5155 Greenbrier Ave., San Diego, 92120
619-235-1129

Council District 8
San Ysidro Community Activity Center
179 Diza Rd., San Diego, 92173
619-424-0472

Council District 9
City Heights Recreation Center
4380 Landis St., San Diego, 92105
619-641-6125

Twitter feeds for the City’s first responders (@SanDiegoPD, @SDFD and @SDLifeguards) are the best source of information on closed roads and swift water rescues. Please check these feeds regularly as they are updated frequently.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

