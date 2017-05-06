Nine arrested in East County warrant sweep - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Nine arrested in East County warrant sweep

Posted: Updated:
San Diego Sheriff's Department San Diego Sheriff's Department

LA MESA (KUSI) — Nine people wanted on outstanding arrest warrants were taken into custody Saturday, as law enforcement fanned out across the East County, sheriff's officials said.

The Sheriff's Court Services Bureau Field Unit conducted a warrant sweep in the areas of La Mesa, Lemon Grove, and Rancho San Diego from 6 a.m. until noon, according to Sgt. Bill Dunford.

``The focus of the operation was on the apprehension of suspects with outstanding warrants,'' Dunford said. ``A total of nine adults were arrested, and 15 warrants were cleared.''

The San Diego Sheriff's Department has increased its efforts in the apprehension of wanted subjects for the past few months and will continue to do
so, according to Dunford.

Those with outstanding warrants were encouraged to turn themselves in Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at any one of the sheriff's court facilities.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.