Storm Forces Cancellation of Sunday Events in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - It is a rainy Sunday across San Diego County. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9:00 p.m. The mountains could see snow at elevations as low as 4500 feet. Some areas of the county could experience dense fog with visibility down to a quarter-mile. The storm is also bringing gusty winds.

The rain is forcing the cancellation of several events planned for Sunday.

This is the list as of 7:00 a.m.:

-San Diego Padres Park in the Park Events – KidsFest, Domingos Padres, Compadres Kids Sunday Signings, Postgame Kids Run the Bases. Right now the game itself is still scheduled for 1:40 p.m. vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team is also hoping it will still be able to hold the planned pregame Little League Day parade taking place before the first pitch. Fans planning to attend the game should be aware umbrellas are allowed, but they have to be small enough to fit inside a purse or small tote.

-Chula Vista Cinco de Mayo – Rescheduled for Sunday, May 21st

-Helen Woodward Animal Center Puppy Prom – Rescheduled for Sunday, May 21st

This list will be updated as new cancellations come into the KUSI newsroom.

City of San Diego residents can get free sandbags today. Ten empty bags per person will be provided while supplies last. They are available at the following locations:

Council District 1

Standley Recreation Center

3585 Governor Dr., San Diego, 92122

858-552-1652



Council District 2

Robb Athletic Field

2525 Bacon St., San Diego, 92107

619-531-1563



Council District 3

Golden Hill Recreation Center

2600 Golf Course Dr., San Diego, 92102

619-235-1138



Council District 4

Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center

6401 Skyline Dr., San Diego, 92114

619-527-3415



Council District 5

Scripps Ranch Recreation Center

11454 Blue Cypress Dr., San Diego, 92131

858-538-8085



Council District 6

North Clairemont Recreation Center

4421 Bannock Ave., San Diego, 92117

858-581-9926



Council District 7

Allied Gardens Recreation Center

5155 Greenbrier Ave., San Diego, 92120

619-235-1129



Council District 8

San Ysidro Community Activity Center

179 Diza Rd., San Diego, 92173

619-424-0472



Council District 9

City Heights Recreation Center

4380 Landis St., San Diego, 92105

619-641-6125

Residents may want to call the individual recreation center for hours and availability information.



