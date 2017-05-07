One person killed from overturned truck in Oceanside crash

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — One person was killed and two injured when their pickup truck left a highway transition ramp, overturned and landed upside down near the Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside Sunday, according to fire officials.

Rescue crews were dispatched at 1:32 a.m. to the northbound Interstate 5 transition to the eastbound state Route 78, where the truck's roof was crushed to down to the hood/doorline, trapping three occupants, according to Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Pete Lawrence.

``Fire crews had to travel down a step and muddy embankment during intermittent rain showers in order to get to the vehicle,'' Lawrence said.

``The first arriving fire personnel attempted to gain access to the victims, but were unable to do so due to the crushed roof and jammed doors.''

A second-alarm response was called, sending fire rescue personnel from Vista and Carlsbad. A total of 35 personnel, including two chiefs, six engines, two trucks and four ambulances responded, according to officials.

``An extended extrication effort was initiated involving several units and multiple types of rescue tools, including air bags used to lift the vehicles and the jaws of life,'' Lawrence said. ``After considerable effort, the first victim was extricated at approximately 1:55 a.m. and moved to a waiting ambulance.''

Rescue crews gained access to the second victim about five minutes later and after an evaluation by paramedics, was pronounced dead.

``Crews then focused on the final trapped patient and were able to successfully extricate them at 2:11 a.m., 33 minutes after first arriving at the scene,'' Lawrence said. ``They were carried up the embankment to a waiting ambulance and transported to the hospital.''

A REACH air ambulance was requested to the scene due to the number and nature of the injuries, but was not used. Both patients went by ground ambulance to a local trauma center.

The operation lasted two hours.

