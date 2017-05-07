Advisory issued for motorists on Palomar Mountain to use chains for snow

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An advisory was issued by the San Diego County Department of Public Works Sunday requiring motorists to use chains on Palomar Mountain because of snow.

Up to 5 inches of snow could fall at the 4,000 to 5,000 foot elevation, and 5 to 10 inches above 5,000 feet is being predicted by the National Weather Service. Strong winds, reduced visibility and minor urban flooding were also expected, according to the NWS.

The forecast called for lightning and thunder, prompting the NWS to issue a beach hazard statement until 9 p.m. Sunday.

The storm caused several traffic wrecks on local freeways Sunday morning, with vehicles spinning out, sliding off the roadways and colliding into each other, according to the California Highway Patrol.