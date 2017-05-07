Advisory issued for motorists on Palomar Mountain to use chains - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Advisory issued for motorists on Palomar Mountain to use chains for snow

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An advisory was issued by the San Diego County Department of Public Works Sunday requiring motorists to use chains on Palomar Mountain because of snow. 

Up to 5 inches of snow could fall at the 4,000 to 5,000 foot elevation, and 5 to 10 inches above 5,000 feet is being predicted by the National Weather Service. Strong winds, reduced visibility and minor urban flooding were also expected, according to the NWS.

The forecast called for lightning and thunder, prompting the NWS to issue a beach hazard statement until 9 p.m. Sunday.

The storm caused several traffic wrecks on local freeways Sunday morning, with vehicles spinning out, sliding off the roadways and colliding into each other, according to the California Highway Patrol.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.