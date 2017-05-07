Flood advisory issued in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The National Weather Service in San Diego issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for poor drainage areas Sunday that was set to expire at 6:30 p.m., after Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain.

``Overflowing poor drainage areas will likely result in minor flooding in the advisory area,'' the NWS advisory said. ``Up to one inch of rain has already fallen.''

Additional rainfall of up to one inch was expected over the area.

The advisory included portions of the San Diego city limits. Some locations that will likely experience flooding include, Chula Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, El Cajon, Vista, Encinitas, National City, La Mesa, Poway, North Park, Point Loma, Hillcrest, Midway District Including Lindbergh Field, Downtown San Diego and La Jolla.

``Most flood deaths occur in automobiles. Never drive your vehicle into areas where the water covers the roadway,'' the statement said. ``Flood waters are usually deeper than they appear. Just one foot of flowing water is powerful enough to sweep vehicles off the road.''