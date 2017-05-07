Father Joe's Villages to provide shelter from rain for homeless San Diegans

Two inclement weather homeless shelters in downtown San Diego will open their doors for a fifth day Monday.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Homeless San Diegans will be provided shelter from the rain at Father Joe's Villages through the Inclement Weather Shelter Program, which has been activated by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the City of San Diego.

Shelter nights are provided during severe weather conditions, either 50 degrees or below and/or 40 percent chance of rain.

The shelter will be open Sunday, May 7 and check in starts at 4 p.m. Sunday and will continue through the night. Check-out is at 5 a.m. Monday.

The shelter can fit up to 250 people and a meal will be provided for all who come.

Father Joe's Village shelter is located at 1501 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

The City of San Diego funds the Inclement Weather Shelter Program at Father Joe's Villages.

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program in the city's downtown area is a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission, City of San Diego, Father Joe's Villages, PATH San Diego/Connections Housing Downtown and 2-1-1 San Diego. For more information about this shelter program or other county-wide shelter programs, dial 2-1-1, or visit www.211sandiego.org