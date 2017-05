La Jolla Veterinary Hospital will present its fourth annual "Paws & Pints La Jolla" fundraiser 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2 at THE LOT, 7611 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event will be held in support of the FOCAS Program at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society and The FACE Foundation. The event is open to all.