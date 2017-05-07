ISIS leader in Afghanistan was killed by U.S. and Afghan troops in raid on April 27

AFGHANISTAN (KUSI) — The ISIS leader in Afghanistan, Sheikh Abdul Hasib, was killed in an April 27 raid conducted by Afghan special security forces and US troops, Afghan and US authorities said Sunday.

Hasib, appointed last year after his predecessor Hafiz Saeed Khan died in a U.S. drone strike, is believed to have ordered a series of high profile attacks including one in March 8 on the main military hospital in Kabul, a statement said.

Last month, a Pentagon spokesman said Hasib had probably been killed during the raid by U.S. and Afghan special forces in Nangarhar during which two U.S. army Rangers were killed, but prior to Sunday's announcement there had been no confirmation.

The Pentagon said Hasib was the target of the attack, but didn't confirm his death until Sunday.

"This successful joint operation is another important step in our relentless campaign to defeat ISIS-K in 2017," the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. John Nicholson said in a statement from U.S. military headquarters in Kabul.

The raid also resulted in the deaths of several other high ranking leaders of ISIS-K, the terror group's regional branch, and 35 ISIS fighters. Two American soldiers died in the attack, perhaps from friendly fire, the Pentagon said.

"This is the second ISIS-K emir we have killed in nine months, along with dozens of their leaders and hundreds of their fighters," said Nicholson. "For more than two years, ISIS-K has waged a barbaric campaign of death, torture and violence against the Afghan people, especially those in southern Nangarhar."

In a series of Tweets on Sunday, President Ashraf Ghani's Office confirmed Hasib was killed in the attack.

"He was responsible for ordering the attack on the 400-bed hospital in Kabul, kidnapped girls and beheaded elders in front of their families," the President's office said.