San Diego weather goes from May Gray to May Cray'

Typically our weather pattern during this time of year is known as "May Gray." But thanks to this wild weather, KUSI Meteorologist Dave Scott has coined a new term to describe the current San Diego weather, May Cray'.

Sunday had record amounts of rainfall in certain parts of the county.

Rain, hail, snow and high winds were reported all over San Diego County. A rogue low pressure system has been spinning around San Diego and creating instability in the atmosphere.

It has certainly been an unusual day weather-wise for San Diego, but next week temperatures are expected to return to more normal conditions for this time of year.