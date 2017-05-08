Fatal crash near Rancho Penasquitos causes heavy traffic delays - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Fatal crash near Rancho Penasquitos causes heavy traffic delays

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorist was killed early Monday on Interstate 15 near Rancho Penasquitos when his car struck an overturned vehicle, causing major traffic delays.

A red SUV was already on its roof in the southbound lanes near Carmel Mountain Road, possibly from an earlier DUI crash, when it was struck by the victim's car shortly after 12:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. It was not immediately clear whether any other vehicles were involved.

The SUV's driver was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla in an unknown condition, according to the CHP.

Traffic was diverted into the carpool lanes by authorities between Camino Del Norte and Carmel Valley Road for a time, but the southbound freeway was later reopened, according to the CHP.

