Fatal crash near Rancho Penasquitos causes heavy traffic delays

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A motorist was killed early Monday on Interstate 15 near Rancho Penasquitos when his car struck an overturned vehicleMore>>
A motorist was killed early Monday on Interstate 15 near Rancho Penasquitos when his car struck an overturned vehicleMore>>
The ISIS leader in Afghanistan, Sheikh Abdul Hasib, was killed in an April 27 raid conducted by Afghan special security forces and US troops, Afghan and US authorities said SundayMore>>
The ISIS leader in Afghanistan, Sheikh Abdul Hasib, was killed in an April 27 raid conducted by Afghan special security forces and US troops, Afghan and US authorities said SundayMore>>
The Inclement Weather Shelter Program at Father Joe's Villages for homeless San Diegans has been activated by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the City of San Diego.More>>
The Inclement Weather Shelter Program at Father Joe's Villages for homeless San Diegans has been activated by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the City of San Diego.More>>
Want your photos featured on KUSI.com and possibly KUSI News? Send in your pictures to News@KUSI.com or share them with on KUSI's Facebook page or on Twitter @KUSINews! Thank you for sharing and let us know if we featured your photo!More>>
Want your photos featured on KUSI.com and possibly KUSI News? Send in your pictures to News@KUSI.com or share them with on KUSI's Facebook page or on Twitter @KUSINews! Thank you for sharing and let us know if we featured your photo!More>>
The National Weather Service in San Diego issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for poor drainage areas Sunday that was set to expire at 6:30 p.m., after Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain.More>>
The National Weather Service in San Diego issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for poor drainage areas Sunday that was set to expire at 6:30 p.m., after Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain.More>>
An advisory was issued by the San Diego County Department of Public Works Sunday requiring motorists to use chains on Palomar Mountain because of snow.More>>
An advisory was issued by the San Diego County Department of Public Works Sunday requiring motorists to use chains on Palomar Mountain because of snow.More>>
One person was killed and two injured when their pickup truck left a highway transition ramp, overturned and landed upside down near the Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside this morning, according to fire officials.More>>
One person was killed and two injured when their pickup truck left a highway transition ramp, overturned and landed upside down near the Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside this morning, according to fire officials.More>>
A 2016 graduate of La Costa Canyon High School has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and other charges in connection with the hazing death of a fraternity brother at Penn State University.More>>
A 2016 graduate of La Costa Canyon High School has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and other charges in connection with the hazing death of a fraternity brother at Penn State University.More>>
The history behind the celebration of Cinco de Mayo.More>>
The history behind the celebration of Cinco de Mayo.More>>