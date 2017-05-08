USS Lake Erie to shove off from Naval Base San Diego

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A motorist was killed early Monday on Interstate 15 near Rancho Penasquitos when his car struck an overturned vehicleMore>>
San Diego's weather is expected to heat up after a record-breaking storm made its way through the county over the weekend. There will still be scattered showers across San Diego and snow in the mountain regions as the storm finishes making its way through.More>>
The guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie is scheduled to shove off from Naval Base San Diego Monday on an independent deployment, along with an embarked detachment from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49, according to Navy officials.More>>
Crisis response counselors will be at Torrey Pines High School Monday following the death of a 15-year-old student in an officer involved shooting in a campus parking lot over the weekend.More>>
The National Weather Service in San Diego issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for poor drainage areas Sunday that was set to expire at 6:30 p.m., after Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain.More>>
An advisory was issued by the San Diego County Department of Public Works Sunday requiring motorists to use chains on Palomar Mountain because of snow.More>>
One person was killed and two injured when their pickup truck left a highway transition ramp, overturned and landed upside down near the Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside this morning, according to fire officials.More>>
A 2016 graduate of La Costa Canyon High School has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and other charges in connection with the hazing death of a fraternity brother at Penn State University.More>>
The history behind the celebration of Cinco de Mayo.More>>
