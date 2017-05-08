San Diego weather to heat up after wild weekend storm - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego weather to heat up after wild weekend storm

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego's weather is expected to heat up after a record-breaking storm made its way through the county over the weekend.

There will still be scattered showers across San Diego and snow in the mountain regions as the storm finishes making its way through. Mountain areas received as much as 10 inches of snow, which is generally unprecedented in the month of May.

The low pressure system has been moving through California but it will be leaving behind some scattered showers which are expected to show up in certain parts of San Diego through Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, the weather is expected to return to sunny conditions, especially this upcoming weekend.

