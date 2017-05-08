Texas governor signs bill to ban sanctuary cities - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Texas governor signs bill to ban sanctuary cities

Posted:

TEXAS (KUSI) — A bill that would ban sanctuary cities in Texas was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday.

The bill, which Abbott signed Sunday evening, establishes criminal and civil penalties for local government entities and law enforcement that don't comply with immigration laws and detention requests, the governor's office said.

The new measure would fine government entities up to $25,500 for each day the law is violated.

    It would also result in a misdemeanor charge for sheriffs, police chiefs and constables who fail to comply with detention requests and in removal from office for elected and appointed officials, Abbott's office said.

    "As Governor, my top priority is public safety, and this bill furthers that objective by keeping dangerous criminals off our streets," Abbott said in a press release. "It's inexcusable to release individuals from jail that have been charged with heinous crimes like sexual assault against minors, domestic violence and robbery."

    The measure goes into effect on September 1, according to the governor's office.

