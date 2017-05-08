Opposition to SoccerCity begins campaign before November special election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The opposition is working to defeat SoccerCity's ballot initiative for a billion dollar development in Mission Valley that would include a stadium.

Over $600,000 has already been spent and the campaign hasn't begun yet.

Developers challenging each other for whatever piece of land is left to develop has become a recent trend in San Diego and this competition runs into the millions.

The latest campaign reports in the first quarter of this year show the backers of this ballot measure — FS Investors — had contributions of $3.4 million, largely from the investors themselves.

The opposition — Public Land, Public Vote — had contributions of just over $600,000, largely from two companies: H.G. Fenton and Sudberry Properties, both of whom have properties in Mission Valley and plans for future projects.

As we head toward a special election in November, expect those numbers to run into the millions.

Here's what you can expect to hear once the campaign gets rolling a month or so before the election. From the investors, you're going to get a river park, not a penny of tax dollars and this:

"It creates a new sports franchise in the form of Major League Soccer, and brings soccer to town in a major way. It creates a home for SDSU to play football, and ultimately it does a bunch of very smart development there with respect to office, housing and a sports entertainment district," said Nick Stone of FS Investors.

Political Consultant Tom Shepard has been hired to run the campaign for the opposition, Public Land, Public Vote. Here's what the campaign will emphasize:

"The traffic impact. One has to do with the process itself. The fact that there was no public input before this was drafted, no formal public review, no environmental impact report, no mitigation. And the third issue is it's fundamentally just a giveaway of a valuable piece of city property," Shepard said.

"There have been estimates of that property with its development rights is worth perhaps $400 million or more and the way the initiative is structured, the proponents may get away with paying the city as little as $10 thousand," Shepard added.

That's after deductions from tearing down Qualcomm and building a river park. Stone said there are over 600 pages of mitigation impacts.

"There's $50 million worth of traffic mitigation that is proposed in this plan and we actually mitigate all of the significant surface impacts on surface streets," he said.

One outstanding issue is San Diego State. The university is not on board.