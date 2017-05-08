Helen Woodward Animal Center holds special fundraiser for dog severely abused by owners

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Crisis response counselors will be at Torrey Pines High School Monday following the death of a 15-year-old student in an officer involved shooting in a campus parking lot over the weekend.More>>
The opposition is working to defeat SoccerCity's ballot initiative for a billion dollar development in Mission Valley that would include a stadium.More>>
Faced with the prospect of both local and national funding cuts, leaders of San Diego arts and culture organizations Monday urged the City Council to maintain financial support in the fiscal year that begins July 1.More>>
Police shot and killed a 15-year-old boy Saturday at Torrey Pines High School.More>>
Additional influxes of storm-driven sewage out of Baja California prompted authorities Monday to expand a border-area ocean pollution warning to include the entire shoreline of Imperial Beach.More>>
The Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe announced Monday that a special fund will support veterinary care for a 2-year-old Pointer-blend that was severely abused by his owner and neighbors, and survived a pit bull attack.More>>
The National Weather Service in San Diego issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for poor drainage areas Sunday that was set to expire at 6:30 p.m., after Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain.More>>
An advisory was issued by the San Diego County Department of Public Works Sunday requiring motorists to use chains on Palomar Mountain because of snow.More>>
One person was killed and two injured when their pickup truck left a highway transition ramp, overturned and landed upside down near the Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside this morning, according to fire officials.More>>
