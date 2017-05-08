Ocean pollution warning issued for Imperial Beach shoreline foll - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Ocean pollution warning issued for Imperial Beach shoreline following heavy rains

Posted: Updated:
Ocean pollution warning expanded to include Silver Strand and Coronado following Monday's storm Ocean pollution warning expanded to include Silver Strand and Coronado following Monday's storm

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Additional influxes of storm-driven sewage out of Baja California prompted authorities Monday to expand a border-area ocean pollution warning to include the entire shoreline of Imperial Beach.

Contamination carried into the surf via the Tijuana River following recent rains has drifted to the north past Border Field State Park and Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health.

Signs warning of contamination hazards will stand along the affected beaches until follow-up testing deems them safe again for recreational uses, the DEH advised.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.