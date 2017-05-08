Father Joe's Villages debuts animated film about journey to overcome homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Father Joe's Villages debuted a new animated short film about the journey to overcome homelessness.

The three minute movie called, "Shine," shows that a bright future is possible for everyone given the right services and support.

The animated short film is part of a much larger campaign by Father Joe's Villages to help bring an end to homelessness in San Diego.

President and CEO of Father Joe's Villages, Deacon Jim Vargas, joined KUSI with more.