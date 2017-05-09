Human Trafficking Awareness forum held in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) — Community leaders in Lemon Grove said their town is a haven for human sex traffickers and Monday night, they hosted a Human Trafficking Awareness forum.

Sex trafficking rakes in billions of dollars in the U.S. every year, but while it's an underground industry, child victims are recruited right under our noses.

Parents, students and community members filled the Lemon Grove Academy Auditorium Monday night, hoping to learn more about the growing problem taking hold in their community.

Nationwide, the FBI has identified San Diego as 13th on the list of cities with the most child prostitution.

Cities are now taking a multi-faceted approach, even educating our next generation about how to look after their peers.