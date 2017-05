Monday, May 08, 2017 - They called KUSI's Michael Turko when three cars slammed into their yards in one month's time. Turko opened a file on the case two months ago and now he says it's happened again.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/d0BMsiHbdpA" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>