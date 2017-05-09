Drizzle and gray skies continue across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Light precipitation is reaching the ground in parts of San Diego County Tuesday morning, and could continue throughout the day with the possibility of thunderstorms in some areas in the afternoon.

Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy in San Diego County with the possibility of light showers rain throughout the region. There is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms in areas other than the coast.

Temperatures will be drastically cool for this time of year Tuesday. High temperatures are expected to be around 67 degrees at the beaches, 65 to 70 in the western valleys, 60 to 65 near the foothills, 55 to 62 in the mountains and around 74 in the deserts.

Cloudy weather with some light rainfall is in the forecast a few more days this week, but sunshine is expected as the weekend approaches. Temperatures will remain cool to moderate throughout the week.