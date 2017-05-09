USS Lake Champlain collides with S. Korean vessel in internation - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

USS Lake Champlain collides with S. Korean vessel in international waters

The USS Lake Champlain (center) left for deployment in January (USS Lake Champlain Facebook) The USS Lake Champlain (center) left for deployment in January (USS Lake Champlain Facebook)

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego-based guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain collided with a South Korean fishing vessel Tuesday while conducting routine operations in international waters.

The U.S. Navy and South Korea Coast Guard have launched an investigation into the non-injury mishap and damage assessments are underway for both the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser and the 60- to 70-foot long fishing vessel, according to the Navy.

The 568-foot-long Lake Champlain departed Naval Base San Diego Jan. 6 to join the Carl Vinson Strike Group, which includes the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, embarked Carrier Air Wing 2, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Michael Murphy.

