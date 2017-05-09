Poway celebrates Tony Gwynn Memorial statue and plaza unveiling

POWAY (KUSI) — A dedication ceremony is scheduled Tuesday in Poway for an 11-foot-high statue honoring deceased Hall of Fame baseball player Tony Gwynn.

The ceremony is scheduled on what would have been Gwynn's 57th birthday. He died nearly three years ago of cancer.

Gwynn, who played with the Padres for 20 seasons, lived with his family in the inland North County city.

Poway residents, baseball fans and businesses donated more than $190,000 for the bronze artwork, while 15 companies donated materials and labor valued at $108,000 to construct the memorial plaza itself, according to the city of Poway.

"The city’s tribute to its 'hometown hero' has been a true team effort," the city said.

The statue arrived in Monday after a 1,350-mile journey from Texas.

“I can’t wait for the moment that we unveil the statue and celebrate what we’ve accomplished together," Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said. "This is going to be a tribute that will likely become one of our city’s most recognizable landmarks.”

The ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Lake Poway. KUSI.com will be streaming the event LIVE. Watch on the homepage or on the "Watch Live" tab of the KUSI News Mobile App.