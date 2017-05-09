Teens to urge Chula Vista City Council to include marijuana in social host law

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A dedication ceremony is scheduled Tuesday in Poway for an 11-foot-high statue honoring deceased Hall of Fame baseball player Tony Gwynn.More>>
The San Diego-based guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain collided with a South Korean fishing vessel Tuesday while conducting routine operations in international waters.More>>
Light precipitation is reaching the ground in parts of San Diego County Tuesday morning, and could continue throughout the day with the possibility of thunderstorms in some areas in the afternoon.More>>
Community leaders in Lemon Grove said their town is a haven for human sex traffickers and Monday night, they hosted a Human Trafficking Awareness forum.More>>
Father Joe's Villages debuted a new animated short film about the journey to overcome homelessness.More>>
Teen members of the South Bay Youth 4 Change will speak before the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday afternoon in an effort to have marijuana and controlled substances added to the city's social host ordinance.More>>
Additional influxes of storm-driven sewage out of Baja California prompted authorities Monday to expand a border-area ocean pollution warning to include the entire shoreline of Imperial Beach.More>>
People at Naval Base Point Loma over the last six months may have been exposed to tuberculosis, San Diego County health officials reported Monday.More>>
The Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe announced Monday that a special fund will support veterinary care for a 2-year-old Pointer-blend that was severely abused by his owner and neighbors, and survived a pit bull attack.More>>
The National Weather Service in San Diego issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for poor drainage areas Sunday that was set to expire at 6:30 p.m., after Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain.More>>
