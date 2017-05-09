Mayor says city still on track to fix 1,000 miles of road

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s budget may be leaner than what he wanted due to ongoing pension issues, but he told Good Morning San Diego it was not going to affect his pledge to fix over 1,000 miles of road over five years.

Mayor Faulconer said 21 months after he made the commitment, the city is ahead of schedule with over 450 miles of repaved roads.

The Mayor’s proposal calls for $71 million worth of repairs for 349 miles of road.

“We did years in this city no street repair at all, and that's what got us into trouble,” Faulconer said. “I’m never going to let this city go backwards. I don't care what neighborhood, its important — its coming in this year’s budget, 71 million dollars.”