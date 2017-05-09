Mayor says city still on track to fix 1,000 miles of road - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mayor says city still on track to fix 1,000 miles of road

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s budget may be leaner than what he wanted due to ongoing pension issues, but he told Good Morning San Diego it was not going to affect his pledge to fix over 1,000 miles of road over five years.

Mayor Faulconer said 21 months after he made the commitment, the city is ahead of schedule with over 450 miles of repaved roads.

The Mayor’s proposal calls for $71 million worth of repairs for 349 miles of road.

“We did years in this city no street repair at all, and that's what got us into trouble,” Faulconer said. “I’m never going to let this city go backwards. I don't care what neighborhood, its important — its coming in this year’s budget, 71 million dollars.”

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.