President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — FBI Director James Comey was fired Tuesday after members of President Donald Trump's administration recommended his removal.

According to CNN, Comey's dismissal is effective immediately.

"The FBI is one of our nation's most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," Trump said in a statement.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that Comey "accepted the recommendation of the deputy attorney general and the attorney general," who both recommended Comey's "dismissal."

According to CNN, the White House will begin their search for a new FBI director immediately.

Comey, 56, was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2013. Praised for his independence and integrity, Comey has spent three decades in law enforcement.

Below is White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's announcement, the letter to Comey from Trump, the letter from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and the memo from the deputy attorney general.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.