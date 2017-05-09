SoccerCity releases fiscal study, claims development would generate millions of dollars

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Hundreds gathered Tuesday to attend the annual celebration in honor of National Teacher DayMore>>
A dedication ceremony is scheduled Tuesday in Poway for an 11-foot-high statue honoring deceased Hall of Fame baseball player Tony Gwynn.More>>
The SoccerCity development proposed for the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley would generate millions of dollars in taxes to help the San Diego Unified School District, the city and the county, according to a study released Tuesday.More>>
FBI Director James Comey was fired Tuesday after members of President Donald Trump's administration recommended his removal.More>>
Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s budget may be leaner than what he wanted due to ongoing pension issues, but he told Good Morning San Diego it was not going to affect his pledge to fix over 1,000 miles of road over five years.More>>
A woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony DUI charges.More>>
Authorities publicly identified a 42-year-old San Diego man Tuesday who was killed when his car struck an SUV that overturned in an earlier DUI crash on a rain-slick stretch of Interstate 15 near Rancho Penasquitos.More>>
Teen members of the South Bay Youth 4 Change will speak before the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday afternoon in an effort to have marijuana and controlled substances added to the city's social host ordinance.More>>
Additional influxes of storm-driven sewage out of Baja California prompted authorities Monday to expand a border-area ocean pollution warning to include the entire shoreline of Imperial Beach.More>>
People at Naval Base Point Loma over the last six months may have been exposed to tuberculosis, San Diego County health officials reported Monday.More>>
