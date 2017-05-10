USS Ronald Reagan is underway to replace USS Carl Vinson near Korean Peninsula

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Relief is on the way for the USS Carl Vinson.

The USS Ronald Reagan is set to replace the Vinson off the coast of the Korean Peninsula.

The Vinson and its escorts arrived in the waters off South Korea last month as a show of force in the wake of continued missile tests by North Korea.

The Vinson Strike Group's deployment has been extended by 30 days.

From 2004 to 2012, the Reagan was stationed in San Diego.