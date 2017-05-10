Tom Shepard on SoccerCity economic study

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — FS Investors, the group backing SoccerCity, released an economic analysis of the Mission Valley project, calling it a massive win for taxpayers.
This independent analysis was done by the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation and AE Com, a global solutions firm.
Tom Shepard, from the Public Land, Public Vote coalition, joined KUSI with more.
