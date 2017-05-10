USC fundraiser to support veteran scholarships for college aboar - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

USC fundraiser to support veteran scholarships for college aboard the USS Midway

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A big San Diego show of support took place Tuesday night on the USS Midway for young veterans as they transition from military to civilian life.

"A Night to Shine" was sponsored by the University of Southern California to help veterans pursue higher education when they return from duty.

The keynote speaker, Retired Major General Melvin Spiese who spent 37 years on active duty in the Marine Corps. 

KUSI's Sandra Maas emceed the event and moderated a panel of speakers who discussed the importance of veteran's programs and the challenges vets face when making the transition from boots to books.

All of the money raised at the fundraiser went to fund veteran scholarships at USC. 

