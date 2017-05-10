Morning moisture continues in San Diego County - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Morning moisture continues in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Light, spotty drizzle continues to fall across San Diego County Wednesday morning, with a chance for rain in mountain areas.

Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy in most parts of the county Tuesday. Light drizzle is expected to diminish by mid-morning. The mountain areas may see cloudy conditions and a chance of rain into the afternoon. As the day progresses, the chance for rain diminishes.

Low fog is expected to return Wednesday evening.

Cooler temperatures will last in San Diego County Wednesday, but by Thursday a warm up will begin. Cloudy skies and morning moisture are expected to diminish Thursday, allowing temperatures to begin to increase into the weekend. 

High temperatures Wednesday will 65 to 70 degrees at the beaches, around 68 in the western valleys, 61 to 66 near the foothills, 58 to 67 in the mountains and 81 to 86 in the deserts.

