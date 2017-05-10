Truck swerves, hits tree along I-805 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A motorist was killed in a crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, authorities said Wednesday.

The single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes near Main Street was reported around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. A white pickup truck that was seen swerving between traffic lanes struck a tree on the roadside.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

The crash prompted authorities to close the Main Street onramp, but it has since reopened.