San Ysidro hit-and-run suspect had been deported 15 times

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A suspected hit-and-run driver who struck the vehicle of a family driving home from Disneyland, leaving a 6-year-old boy with severe head injuries, had been deported up to 15 times prior, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Lennox Lake, 6, suffered an open skill fracture when the car he was riding in, with parents Ingrid and Benjamin Lake, was struck by a truck near their home in San Ysidro last Saturday, according to a GoFundMe page created to help the family with medical expenses.

Border Patrol agents later arrested the suspected driver, 38-year-old Constantino Banda who had been deported at least 15 times before, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Banda faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs resulting in bodily injury, hit-and-run resulting in injury and driving under the influence, according to court documents. He is being held in San Diego Superior Court on $100,000 bail and scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against Mr. Banda seeking to take him into custody if and when he is released by local authorities to pursue additional immigration enforcement action and/or criminal prosecution," Lauren Mack, a spokesperson for ICE said in a statement. "Department of Homeland Security databases indicate Mr. Banda-Acosta has been repatriated to Mexico at least 15 times since 2002, most recently in January 2017."

A GoFundMe page called “Love for Lennox” has raised over $10,000 in one day. Lennox underwent two surgeries to repair the skull, according to the page. He may remain hospitalized for 10 days or more.