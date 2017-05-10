Man shot four times in Southcrest neighborhood - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man shot four times in Southcrest neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man shot four times while walking through a Southcrest neighborhood Wednesday morning, was able to make it to a nearby market to find help.

The unidentified man was walking through a park near 43rd and Alpha streets before 5:40 a.m. when he was shot four times, once in the back, twice in the neck and once in the arm, according to San Diego Police Acting Sgt. Joel Voss. The victim was able to walk to nearby Northgate Market and alerted someone that he needed medical attention.

The man was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, Voss said. The incident does not appear to be gang related,

A witness reported hearing six gunshots but did not hear any argument or see any individuals after the shooting.

“It’s the norm, to be honest with you," Leroy Callahan said. “Sad to say.”

Police continued their search Wednesday for a suspect described as thin and roughly 5-foot-3 Hispanic man wearing a blue jacket. The man may have driven away in a white Toyota Camry.

