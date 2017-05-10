Group opposing San Onofre nuclear waste storage says Coastal Commission ignored concerns

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The California Coastal Commission met in San Diego Wednesday to hear public comment on what should be done about nuclear waste currently being stored at San Onofre, but some say the Coastal Commission wasn't listening.

The meeting allowed the public to voice concerns on the 3.6 million pounds of spent nuclear fuel currently being stored in enormous concrete silos and buried at San Onofre’s Nuclear Generating Station.

Two years ago, the California Coastal Commission granted Southern California Edison —the majority owner of San Onofre’s Nuclear Generating Plant — permission to store the waste 100 feet away from the beach. The permit has a 20 year limit.

“This will be the single most important decision you will make in public life,” Attorney Mike Aguirre said to the commission at Wednesday’s meeting.

Aguirre represents Citizens’ Oversight — a group who believes the nuclear waste needs to be moved away from San Onofre — in a lawsuit filed against SoCal Edison and their permit.

The meeting started out calmly enough, but became heated when Aguirre pointed out commission chair, Dayna Bochco, wasn’t listening to their concerns.

“You are gliding into....excuse me chair,” Aguirre said. “I’m attempting to speak to you, appreciate if you would listen, I am but there are other things I have to do as I am listening very carefully you need to pay attention, that's what you pledged to do.”

Citizens' Oversight founder Ray Lutz says the lawsuit alone alone should be enough for the CCC to rescind the permit issued to SoCal Edison.

“Do you ever not approve something,” Lutz asked the commission.”Because that's the most significant thing you’ve ever put 100 feet from the water, and if you do that, you might as well dissolve yourself because there's nothing you're not approving.”

Lutz’ microphone was cut off during the meeting as the commissioners took a recess.

“The rudeness of this board is unbelievable,” Lutz said. “No eyes on me, you're doing other work at this time.”