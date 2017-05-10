Group opposing San Onofre nuclear waste storage says Coastal Commission ignored concerns

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A shark sighting prompted a safety warning today at a North County beach where a swimmer was gravely injured less than two weeks ago in an attack by a great white or similar large sea predator.More>>
A shark sighting prompted a safety warning today at a North County beach where a swimmer was gravely injured less than two weeks ago in an attack by a great white or similar large sea predator.More>>
The California Coastal Commission met in San Diego Wednesday to hear public comment on what should be done about nuclear waste currently being stored at San Onofre, but the some say the Coastal Commission wasn't listening.More>>
The California Coastal Commission met in San Diego Wednesday to hear public comment on what should be done about nuclear waste currently being stored at San Onofre, but some say the Coastal Commission wasn't listening.More>>
A hit-and-run driver who struck the vehicle of a family driving home from Disneyland, leaving a 6-year-old boy with severe head injuries, had been deported up to 15 times prior, according to the Department of Homeland Security.More>>
A hit-and-run driver who struck the vehicle of a family driving home from Disneyland, leaving a 6-year-old boy with severe head injuries, had been deported up to 15 times prior, according to the Department of Homeland Security.More>>
Light, spotty drizzle continues to fall across San Diego County Wednesday morning, with a chance for rain in mountain areas later in the day.More>>
Light, spotty drizzle continues to fall across San Diego County Wednesday morning, with a chance for rain in mountain areas later in the day.More>>
A big San Diego show of support took place Tuesday night on the USS Midway for young veterans as they transition from military to civilian life.More>>
A big San Diego show of support took place Tuesday night on the USS Midway for young veterans as they transition from military to civilian life.More>>
A motorist was killed in a crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, authorities said Wednesday.More>>
A motorist was killed in a crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, authorities said Wednesday.More>>
A woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony DUI charges.More>>
A woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony DUI charges.More>>
Authorities publicly identified a 42-year-old San Diego man Tuesday who was killed when his car struck an SUV that overturned in an earlier DUI crash on a rain-slick stretch of Interstate 15 near Rancho Penasquitos.More>>
Authorities publicly identified a 42-year-old San Diego man Tuesday who was killed when his car struck an SUV that overturned in an earlier DUI crash on a rain-slick stretch of Interstate 15 near Rancho Penasquitos.More>>
Teen members of the South Bay Youth 4 Change will speak before the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday afternoon in an effort to have marijuana and controlled substances added to the city's social host ordinance.More>>
Teen members of the South Bay Youth 4 Change will speak before the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday afternoon in an effort to have marijuana and controlled substances added to the city's social host ordinance.More>>
Additional influxes of storm-driven sewage out of Baja California prompted authorities Monday to expand a border-area ocean pollution warning to include the entire shoreline of Imperial Beach.More>>
Additional influxes of storm-driven sewage out of Baja California prompted authorities Monday to expand a border-area ocean pollution warning to include the entire shoreline of Imperial Beach.More>>