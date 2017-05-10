Officials warn of 'aggressive' shark at San Onofre State Beach - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Officials warn of 'aggressive' shark at San Onofre State Beach

CAMP PENDLETON (KUSI) — A shark sighting prompted a safety warning Wednesday at a North County beach where a swimmer was gravely injured less than two weeks ago in an attack by a great white or similar large sea predator.

Marine Corps Community Services Camp Pendleton issued the alert pertaining to San Onofre Beach, a stretch of coastline open to the public on the grounds of the USMC base north of Oceanside.

The shark spotted this morning at a surf break known as Church was exhibiting "aggressive behavior," according to the announcement. The resulting warning will remain in effect for 48 hours, officials advised.

On April 29, a shark attacked 35-year-old Leeanne Ericson of Vista as she swam at the beach, tearing off much of her right buttock and thigh. 

Ericson, who nearly drowned following the strike, was admitted to a San Diego trauma center in critical condition and underwent extensive emergency surgery. Six days later, her physicians reported that her recovery was progressing well, particularly considering the severity of her wounds and resulting blood loss.

