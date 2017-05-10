San Diego County Board of Education to announce new Superintende - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego County Board of Education to announce new Superintendent

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — After a months-long national search, the San Diego County Board of Education will announce the new San Diego County Superintendent of Schools Wednesday evening. 

More than 600 people participated in interviews/focus groups, or submitted comments via online survey, to provide input to assist the board in determining the primary characteristics desired in the new superintendent.

Among other things, the county superintendent of schools has direct oversight responsibilities for approving and assuring school district budgets, calling school district elections, and assisting with school district emergencies by providing necessary services.

The new superintendent will replace Edward Velasquez, who has served as interim superintendent since September 2016.  

