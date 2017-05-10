Search on for former FBI director James Comey's replacement - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Search on for former FBI director James Comey's replacement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — The Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations has taken over the department after President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. 

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has become acting director in the wake of Comey's firing by letter Tuesday. He, along with several others are in consideration to be interim Deputy Director while a permanent replacement goes through the confirmation process. 

According to CNN, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are interviewing potential interim FBI directors Wednesday.

Rudy Giuliani, Chris Christie, Ray Kelly, John Pistole and Trey Gowdy are possible replacements for Comey. 

President Trump's next FBI Director will only need 51 votes to get through the Senate. Sources close to the president say the next FBI Director will need "unquestionable credibility with a deep background in law enforcement matters," according to CNN.

Democrats agree, but also say the next person should have no connections to Trump politically or professionally to avoid a conflict of interest. 

CNN reports a formal announcement of Comey's replacement should come late Wednesday or Thursday. 

