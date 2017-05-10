Deputy-involved shooting reported near Barona Reservation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A deputy-involved shooting was reported to have taken place in the Barona area of San Diego Wednesday.

San Diego Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a wanted suspect on Wildcat Canyon Road near the Barona Reservation around 2 p.m. Wednesday when at some point a shooting occurred.

It was unclear at what point the shooting occurred and if anyone was wounded by gunfire.

Deputies are pursuing a wanted suspect on the Barona Reservation. Avoid WIldcat Canyon Rd. north of the casino as numerous units in the area — Santee Station (@SDSOSantee) May 10, 2017

As of 4 p.m., Several deputies were in the area near San Diego Country Estates and Barona Reservation investigating the incident, according to SDSO. Sheriff's recommended drivers use other areas due to heavy deputy presence.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.