Debate continues after firing of FBI Director, agents affected by decision

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — Accusations were flying Wednesday following President Trump's unexpected decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

Sources close to Comey told CNN they believe he was fired for two reasons:

Comey never provided the President with any assurance of personal loyalty. The fact that the FBI's investigation into possible Trump team collusion with Russia in the 2016 election was accelerating.

White House officials stated Comey was fired for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal, while many others believe Comey's investigations into Russian ties in the Trump Administration were hitting too close to home.

CNN reported that Comey was dismissed by the president at the suggestion of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"This whole thing is very simple — you're trying to make it very complex," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on CNN Tuesday morning. "This is a president who saw that the FBI director had lost the public confidence, the confidence of Republicans and Democrats."

The announcement of Comey's dismissal received mixed reviews in the Federal Investigations Bureau.

CNN reports many agents resented Comey's time in the spotlight regarding political investigations, while others said they felt nothing but respect for him.

Recently retired assistant director of the national security branch — Michael Steinbach — told CNN that moral in the FBI had never been higher.

Comey is "a man of integrity" who was "a strong leader in the organization and entirely respected with the rank and file across the FBI," Steinbach said. "Of course in any situation you have a variety of viewpoints and it's fair to say not everyone agreed with him, but his reputation was that of a respected leader in the organization."

The move will have consequences with agents, though, another former official said.

"It's pretty damaging, and it's demoralizing, and this move I think further separates what should be everybody kind of on the same team," said a former FBI official who remained nameless due to sensitivities of the situation. "It separates the administration from the intelligence community and law enforcement."

On Wednesday, the White House stated that Comey had lost the confidence of the FBI, claiming that contributed to the decision to fire him.

When asked about praise for Comey from rank and file agents, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the claim.

"We've heard from countless members of the FBI that say very different things," she said. "In fact the President will be meeting with acting Director (Andrew) McCabe later today to discuss that very thing, the morale of the FBI, as well as make an offer to go directly to the FBI people if necessary and appropriate."

Andrew McCabe is currently acting at interim director while the search is on for Comey's replacement.