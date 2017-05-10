Campaign to repeal California gas tax increase to begin Thursday

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
After a months-long national search, the San Diego County Board of Education announced Wednesday the new San Diego County Superintendent of Schools as Paul Gothold.More>>
The Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations has taken over the department after President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.More>>
The California Coastal Commission met in San Diego Wednesday to hear public comment on what should be done about nuclear waste currently being stored at San Onofre, but the some say the Coastal Commission wasn't listening.More>>
Last month, Governor Brown signed into law a tax hike of $5 billion per year to fix the state's crumbling highways. Former city councilmember Carl DeMaio is kicking off a campaign Thursday to collect voter signatures as part of an effort to roll back the recent taxes.More>>
Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas has some new projects coming up. She joins GMSD to discuss her new beauty line with San Diego-based company Beauty Bakerie, the new Barbie based off of her and what else may be in her future.More>>
A motorist was killed in a crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, authorities said Wednesday.More>>
A woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony DUI charges.More>>
Authorities publicly identified a 42-year-old San Diego man Tuesday who was killed when his car struck an SUV that overturned in an earlier DUI crash on a rain-slick stretch of Interstate 15 near Rancho Penasquitos.More>>
