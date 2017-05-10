Survey shows that accountability of SDUSD board members is totally unacceptable

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A survey of parents and educators shows the accountability of San Diego Unified School District board members and the superintendent is totally unacceptable.

700 accountability forms were handed out over a two-week period at town hall meetings. The union got 300 responses.

The results show that four of the five board members and the superintendent got a very poor accountability rating, on average under 10%.

The exception was board member Kevin Beiser at 48%.

Two of the questions related to classroom support programs, the other four related to layoff's.

Over 900 union members got layoff notices but 527 others have signed up for early retirement.

What's troubling to the teachers is the district's financial officer has said the worst-case budget can be covered with less than 500 layoffs.

“As historically has been the case the district has over issued layoff notices, they over notice staff creating unnecessary turmoil not only for educators but for parents, our community, but most importantly our students.”

This layoff scenario happens every time the school district runs a deficit.

The problem is the state and the district must balance their budgets by June but the district won't know until then what education funds it will get from the state.

So it has to balance its budget with current numbers which leaves a 124 million dollar deficit, and it has to notify employees of possible layoffs in April-- which oftentimes means the number of actual layoffs is much smaller than the number of layoff notices.

Lorene Dabney, a physical education teacher at Serra High, got a pink slip. She said we think of the board members as experts on education. “But the reality is that we teachers and parents know our kids better than anybody else, and we are the experts on what our kids and schools need.”

It is not a coincidence that the survey was taken as the union opened negotiations with the district on a new union contract. I asked union president Lindsay Burningham if the survey was leverage in staking out a negotiating position.

“at the same time as we're fighting against the layoffs we are also fighting for a strong contract for our students and educators.”

Burningham admitted the union's five bargaining goals are stated in the six questions.