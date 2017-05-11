Sixth annual San Diego Surf Film Festival opens

Filmmakers and surf enthusiasts from around the world have come to San Diego to celebrate the art of surf cinema.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was live for the San Diego Surf Film Festival.
Filmmakers and surf enthusiasts from around the world have come to San Diego to celebrate the art of surf cinema.More>>
San Diego broke a record for visitors and tourist dollars last year.More>>
After a months-long national search, the San Diego County Board of Education announced Wednesday the new San Diego County Superintendent of Schools as Paul Gothold.More>>
A hit-and-run driver who struck the vehicle of a family driving home from Disneyland, leaving a 6-year-old boy with severe head injuries, had been deported up to 15 times prior, according to the Department of Homeland Security.More>>
Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas has some new projects coming up. She joins GMSD to discuss her new beauty line with San Diego-based company Beauty Bakerie, the new Barbie based off of her and what else may be in her future.More>>
A motorist was killed in a crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, authorities said Wednesday.More>>
A woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony DUI charges.More>>
Authorities publicly identified a 42-year-old San Diego man Tuesday who was killed when his car struck an SUV that overturned in an earlier DUI crash on a rain-slick stretch of Interstate 15 near Rancho Penasquitos.More>>
