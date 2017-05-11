Sunny, San Diego weather returns - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sunny, San Diego weather returns

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A marine layer that has been affecting San Diego County for most of the week has diminished Thursday allowing temperatures to rise.

There is still a marine layer affecting coastal areas, but it is not as extensive as it was earlier in the week. By mid-morning, the marine layer will mostly dissipate leaving behind sunny skies.

Winds will pick up as the day progresses, especially in the mountain and valley areas.

Temperatures are back to average for this time of year. Expect daytime highs of 70 degrees along the coast, 75 degrees inland, 67 for the mountains and 90 in the deserts. 

