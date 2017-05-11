Sunny, San Diego weather returns

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A marine layer that has been affecting San Diego County for most of the week has diminished Thursday allowing temperatures to rise.More>>
Filmmakers and surf enthusiasts from around the world have come to San Diego to celebrate the art of surf cinema.More>>
San Diego broke a record for visitors and tourist dollars last year.More>>
After a months-long national search, the San Diego County Board of Education announced Wednesday the new San Diego County Superintendent of Schools as Paul Gothold.More>>
A hit-and-run driver who struck the vehicle of a family driving home from Disneyland, leaving a 6-year-old boy with severe head injuries, had been deported up to 15 times prior, according to the Department of Homeland Security.More>>
Deputies were pursuing a wanted suspect on Barona Reservation Wednesday.More>>
Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas has some new projects coming up. She joins GMSD to discuss her new beauty line with San Diego-based company Beauty Bakerie, the new Barbie based off of her and what else may be in her future.More>>
A motorist was killed in a crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, authorities said Wednesday.More>>
A woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony DUI charges.More>>
Authorities publicly identified a 42-year-old San Diego man Tuesday who was killed when his car struck an SUV that overturned in an earlier DUI crash on a rain-slick stretch of Interstate 15 near Rancho Penasquitos.More>>
