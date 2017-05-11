20-year-old driver, passenger killed in Escondido crash after high-speed chase

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — A 20-year-old female driver and her 19-year-old passenger were killed in a crash after allegedly leading police on a brief pursuit through Escondido Thursday.

The chase began around midnight in the vicinity of East Grand Avenue and South Midway Drive when police attempted to pull over a mini-cooper with four passengers but the driver refused to yield, according to Escondido police.

Police pursued the vehicle along East Grand Avenue but lost sight of the vehicle as speeds reached 80 to 90 miles per hour. Police neared East Grand Avenue near South Ash Street to find the vehicle crashed. It appeared the mini-cooper collided with parked cars and a tree before coming to a stop on its side.

The driver and a 19-year-old man were killed, according to police. Medics transported a 20-year-old man to the hospital. The condition of the fourth passenger was unclear.

A SigAlert was issued for East Grand Avenue between South Ash Street and Harding Street.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the pursuit