'Mowing Down Pollution' trade-in event

The Annual "Mowing Down Pollution" event allows residents to trade in lawnmowers in an effort to prevent pollution.
Hosted by District 4 Supervisor Ron Roberts, the Annual "Mowing Down Pollution" Lawn Mower Trade-in event has been successfully lowering harmful air pollution emissions by an average of 2.5 tons per year since 1999, according to San Diego Air Pollution Control District.
To date, San Diego County residents have replaced over 8,000 gas-powered lawn mowers with zero-emission electric-powered mowers. This year, you too can help "mow down" pollution.
More information can be found here.
4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
