Controlled burn near Otay Lakes may cause smoke plumes

JAMUL (KUSI) — Plumes of smoke may be visible above the southern San Diego area Thursday as state and local firefighters conduct a roughly 70-acre controlled burn near the Otay Lakes, authorities advised.

The vegetation-management operation in Rancho Jamul Ecological Reserve will begin about 8 a.m., officials said.

San Diego County crews will join state Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel and Cal Fire in the operation, according to Cal Fire.