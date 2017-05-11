Controlled burn near Otay Lakes may cause smoke plumes - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Controlled burn near Otay Lakes may cause smoke plumes

Posted: Updated:

JAMUL (KUSI) — Plumes of smoke may be visible above the southern San Diego area Thursday as state and local firefighters conduct a roughly 70-acre controlled burn near the Otay Lakes, authorities advised. 

The vegetation-management operation in Rancho Jamul Ecological Reserve will begin about 8 a.m., officials said. 

San Diego County crews will join state Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel and Cal Fire in the operation, according to Cal Fire. 

