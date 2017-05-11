Controlled burn near Otay Lakes may cause smoke plumes

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A 20-year-old female driver and her 19-year-old passenger were killed in a crash after allegedly leading police on a brief pursuit through Escondido Thursday.More>>
A driver who was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies on the Barona Ranch Indian Reservation may have attempted to ram a tribal security officer with his pickup truck minutes earlier, authorities said Thursday.More>>
A marine layer that has been affecting San Diego County for most of the week has diminished Thursday allowing temperatures to rise.More>>
Filmmakers and surf enthusiasts from around the world have come to San Diego to celebrate the art of surf cinema.More>>
San Diego broke a record for visitors and tourist dollars last year.More>>
A driver who was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies on the Barona Ranch Indian Reservation may have attempted to ram a tribal security officer with his pickup truck minutes earlier, authorities said Thursday.More>>
Plumes of smoke may be visible above the southern San Diego area today as state and local firefighters conduct a roughly 70-acre controlled burn near the Otay Lakes, authorities advised.More>>
Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas has some new projects coming up. She joins GMSD to discuss her new beauty line with San Diego-based company Beauty Bakerie, the new Barbie based off of her and what else may be in her future.More>>
A motorist was killed in a crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, authorities said Wednesday.More>>
A woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony DUI charges.More>>
